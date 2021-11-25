Congress is on ventilator without any policy and leadership: Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Left Menu

Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday said that the Congress party is on the ventilator without any policy and leadership.

ANI | Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 25-11-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 20:05 IST
Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday said that the Congress party is on the ventilator without any policy and leadership. While Shekhawat was addressing the media here after participating in the Youth Upliftment Program of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha on GT Road, he was asked about former Chief Minister of Meghalaya Mukul Sangma joining the Trinamool Congress abandoning the Congress. The minister said, "The whole world has now accepted that the Congress party is on ventilator now. It does not have any policy and leadership. When there is an absence of both, the future of any political party is dark."

The minister further said that the people who want to do politics in future do not want to remain in Congress. "I think the chapter of Congress in the country has come to an end. Mahatma Gandhi had dreamt of dissolving the Congress. It should be closed now. I think the country has rejected the Congress. There is a stampede in Congress. With the kinds of schisms in the party today, people who want to be in politics in the future do not want to remain in the Congress," he said. (ANI)

