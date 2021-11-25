Left Menu

Punjab CM says he's considering RS MP's demand for creating new district of Batala

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit S Channi on Thursday responded to Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa's demand for creating a new district of Batala saying that he was looking into the matter.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 25-11-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 22:09 IST
Pratap Singh Bajwa (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit S Channi on Thursday responded to Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa's demand for creating a new district of Batala saying that he was looking into the matter. Taking to Twitter, Bajwa wrote, "I am glad that Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi has responded to my demand regarding creating a new district of Batala. I hope justice would be done soon in this matter and historic wrong will be undone by the government."

This development comes just months ahead of the Punjab assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2022. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

