Dotasra slams Centre for price rise

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Thursday slammed the Centre over price rise and claimed that his party's base among people has increased as it continuously fought against wrong policies of the Union government. He also exuded confidence that his party will win upcoming panchayat elections in four districts of the state as he held a meeting with party office-bearers over it here.

Dotasra said the public is getting the benefit of welfare schemes of the state government.

A party spokesperson said for the preparation of the upcoming panchayat polls, Dotasra held a meeting with district incharges of Ganganagar, Karauli, Baran and Kota. It was decided in the meeting that an observer each will be appointed by the state Congress Committee in all panchayat samitis of the four districts, who will give feedback for the selection of candidates.

Targeting the Centre over inflation, he said due to the wrong economic policies of the government and the Congress Party’s continuous fight for the common man, People’s faith in the party has increased. The Congress is continuously increasing its base, he claimed. He said in the upcoming elections in the four districts, the Congress will win with a huge margin. Dotasra said the Congress government in the state has implemented important flagship schemes, which have brought relief to all sections of society. He said with the coordination of the government and the organisation, the benefits of the schemes are being given to the each and every person in society. PTI AG RDK RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)