Cong, many opposition parties to boycott Constitution Day event in Parliament's Central Hall

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 22:25 IST
The Congress and several other opposition parties have decided to boycott the Constitution Day celebrations in the Central Hall of Parliament on Friday, sources said.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the function.

The Congress has decided to boycott the event and several other opposition parties have joined hands in solidarity, sources confirmed.

The Congress leaders were in touch with leaders of many opposition parties for joining them in the boycott, sources said, adding DMK, Shiv Sena, RSP, NCP, SP, TMC, the CPI, CPI (M), RJD, JMM, IUML are likely to join hands and give the event a miss.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

