DMK hits back against BJP chief Nadda over graft charge

The DMK on Thursday strongly condemned the allegation by BJP National President JP Nadda of corruption against its government and demanded that he stop unloading 'bags of lies.' The allegations of misgovernance and corruption by Nadda was merely political vendetta, the ruling party said and wondered if such accusations against it were to hide either the BJP's own 'dirt' or in view of the DMK's staunch opposition to the farm laws and support to farmers' protests.

Nadda's allegations were 'unsubstantiated, false and unfounded,' the DMK said. The top BJP leader, while taking part in political events in Tamil Nadu should stop unloading 'bags of lies,' DMK Organising Secretary R S Bharathi said in a statement. Bharathi, also a Rajya Sabha MP hailed Chief Minister M K Stalin and underscored the CM's everyday initiatives linked to rain and flood relief and his party's 'good governance.' It was surprising that Nadda has criticised the DMK regime, which is working only for the people's welfare, he said. On Wednesday, Nadda who presided over a party event in Tamil Nadu had alleged, ''When we talk about Tamil Nadu, I can say that this government which is functioning is a government which is full of corruption. DMK and corruption, they are the two sides of the same coin.'' Hitting back at Nadda over his accusation against the DMK of 'dynastic' and 'family rule,' Bharathi said it was a 'shameful' allegation and false propaganda. It was the BJP that indulged in family politics across the nation by making 'heirs' MLAs and MPs, the DMK MP claimed.

