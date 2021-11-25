Left Menu

Delhi govt likely to move resolution for repeal of farm laws in special assembly session

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 22:32 IST
The AAP government is likely to move a resolution in Delhi Assembly's special session on Friday for repeal of the Centre’s three new farm laws, compensation to families of over 700 farmers who died during protests and legal guarantee of minimum support price for crops, sources said.

It will also demand withdrawal of cases registered against the farmers during the protest against the farm laws, and removal and arrest of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur incident, they said.

According to the sources, Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai will move the resolution.

The opposition BJP, however, accused the ruling AAP of running away from discussion on Delhi-related issues like air pollution, liquor policy and condition of local farmers.

''The opposition will take up Delhi's problems vigorously and we have given notice of short-term discussion on these main subjects to Speaker Ram Niwas Goel,'' Leader of Opposition Ramvir Bidhuri said.

