Rakesh Tikait says "unruly bull" from Hyderabad" helps BJP win polls

However, he did not name anyone.Addressing a Maha Dharna organised by All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee AIKSCC-Telangana unit here, marking one year of the countrywide agitation by the famers against the three contentious agri laws, Tikait asked people to tie up the bull and not allow him to step outside Hyderabad and Telangana.Woh aapka ek belagam saand One unruly bull from here which helps BJP...

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-11-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 22:48 IST
Rakesh Tikait says "unruly bull" from Hyderabad" helps BJP win polls
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday alleged that an ''unruly bull from Hyderabad'' helps the BJP win elections. However, he did not name anyone.

Addressing a 'Maha Dharna' organised by All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC)-Telangana unit here, marking one year of the countrywide agitation by the famers against the three contentious agri laws, Tikait asked people to tie up the 'bull' and not allow him to step outside Hyderabad and Telangana.

''(Woh aapka ek belagam saand) One unruly bull from here which helps BJP... tie him up here itself. Don't allow him to go outside Hyderabad and Telangana. He helps BJP (win polls)... He talks one thing and his intentions are different. Both are A and B team and the entire country is aware,'' the BKU national spokesperson said.

''Wherever he goes helps the BJP . Tie him up or it will help BJP win,'' the BKU leader said.

Later, while talking to reporters, Tikait was specifically asked who he was referring to as the bull, but he did not give a direct reply and said ''You search... who is it . Wherever it goes it helps BJP win.'' PTI VVK ROH ROH

