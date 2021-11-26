Czech president tests COVID positive, returning to hospital
Czech President Milos Zeman tested positive for COVID-19 and was returning to hospital on Thursday after being released earlier in the day for a different treatment, his office said, confirming media reports.
The office said the 77-year-old president's work program would be suspended while he received treatment for COVID-19. Zeman had been due on Friday to appoint a new prime minister following an October election.
