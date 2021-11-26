UK's Johnson proposes 5 steps to Macron to prevent migrant deaths
26-11-2021
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had written to French President Emanuel Macron on Thursday to set out five steps the two countries can take to avoid the deaths of more migrants trying to cross English Channel.
Johnson said the steps included joint patrols to prevent more boats from leaving French beaches, using sensors and radar and immediate work on a returns agreement with France and a similar deal with the European Union. (Writing by William Schomberg, Editing by William Maclean)
