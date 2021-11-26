Left Menu

Brazil's lower house approves replacement of Brazil's famed Bolsa Familia

Introduced by the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, Auxilio Brasil would double the size of cash welfare payments to poor families in Brazil to 400 reais ($71.90) monthly and would increase the number of families covered to 17 million. Bolsonaro's government says the measure is needed to help lower-income Brazilians whose livelihoods have been battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, while his opponents say the measure is a cynical ploy to increase his popularity heading into an October election, which polls predict he would lose.

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2021 01:46 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 01:46 IST
Brazil's lower house approves replacement of Brazil's famed Bolsa Familia

Brazil's lower house approved on Thursday a bill that would create a massive social welfare program known as Auxilio Brasil, replacing a previous program known as Bolsa Familia, which has been a mainstay of Brazilian social policy for nearly two decades.

The bill will now go to the Senate where leaders have promised to treat the measure as a priority. Introduced by the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, Auxilio Brasil would double the size of cash welfare payments to poor families in Brazil to 400 reais ($71.90) monthly and would increase the number of families covered to 17 million.

Bolsonaro's government says the measure is needed to help lower-income Brazilians whose livelihoods have been battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, while his opponents say the measure is a cynical ploy to increase his popularity heading into an October election, which polls predict he would lose. Brazil's lower house approved a constitutional amendment earlier in the month, which has spooked markets, that effectively allows the government to blow past its spending cap to fund the measure.

The Auxilio Brasil bill was approved unanimously with 344 votes in favor. Some sectors of the opposition expressed disappointment that Auxilio Brasil's benefits are not indexed to inflation, something that had been a matter of significant debate.

"How, ladies and gentlemen, can you not index this to inflation? How can you not keep these payments up to date?" asked Marcelo Freixo, a leftist lawmaker from Rio de Janeiro. "Taking this out is insensitive and inhumane in times of hunger."

($1 = 5.56 reais)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

 Russia
2
Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us from the disease

Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us f...

 United Kingdom
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, says Djokovic; Soccer-Jesus strike sinks PSG as Man City win group and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, s...

 Global
4
Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta’s ‘average user’ data

Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021