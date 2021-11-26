PM greets citizens on Constitution Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted citizens on Constitution Day and shared on Twitter a part of B R Ambedkar's speech in the Constituent Assembly in which he moved a motion for adoption of the draft Constitution.

Constitution Day is celebrated to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

''Best wishes to our citizens on Constitution Day,'' Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

On this ''special day'', Modi also shared a part of Ambedkar's speech in the Constituent Assembly on November 4, 1948 in which he moved a motion for adoption of the Draft Constitution as settled by the Drafting Committee.

In another tweet, Modi quoted India's first president Rajendra Prasad's words that no matter how beautiful, well-organised and strong any Constitution is made, if it is not run by the true, fearless, selfless servants of the country, then it cannot do anything. This spirit of Rajendra Prasad is like a guiding light, he said in his tweet in Hindi.

