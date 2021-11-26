BJD slams Opposition parties for boycotting Constitution Day event in Parliament

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Rajya Sabha MP Prasanna Acharya on Friday slammed the opposition parties for boycotting the Constitution Day function being held in the Central Hall of Parliament today. Speaking to ANI, Acharya said, "Since the Constitution came into force, we celebrate Constitution Day in the country, I do not find any reason behind boycotting the celebration of the Constitution day. Opposing the day is not a good message."

Several Opposition parties including Congress, Left parties, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Samajwadi Party (SP) have decided to boycott the Constitution Day. Acharya further slammed the Congress party and said, "The countrymen cannot forget the time of Emergency. That was the time when the Constitution was subverted. The Constitutional rights were snatched from the citizens. The Constitution was misinterpreted and thousands of people were sent behind the bars."

President Ram Nath Kovind led the celebrations of Constitution Day at the Central Hall of Parliament House onwards on Friday. The nation celebrates Constitution Day on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. The observation of Constitution Day started in 2015, based on the vision of the Prime Minister to give due recognition to the significance of this historic date.

The roots of this vision can also be traced back to the "Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra" organised by the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi in 2010. (ANI)

