Left Menu

Constitution binds our diverse country, says PM Modi

On the occasion of Constitution Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Indian Constitution is behind binding a diverse country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2021 11:59 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 11:59 IST
Constitution binds our diverse country, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of Constitution Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Indian Constitution is behind binding a diverse country. Addressing an event on the occasion of Constitution Day in the Central Hall of the Parliament, the Prime Minister said, "Our Constitution binds our diverse country. It was drafted after many hindrances and united the princely states in the country."

He further paid tribute to freedom fighters including Mahatma Gandhi for India's Independence from the British. "Constitution Day is the day to salute this House, where many of India's leaders brainstormed to give us the Constitution of India. We also pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and all those who fought during India's independence struggle," PM added.

President Ram Nath Kovind led the celebrations of Constitution Day at the Central Hall of Parliament House. The nation celebrates Constitution Day on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. The observation of Constitution Day started in 2015, based on the vision of the Prime Minister to give due recognition to the significance of this historic date. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

 Russia
2
Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us from the disease

Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us f...

 United Kingdom
3
Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta’s ‘average user’ data

Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in ...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, says Djokovic; Soccer-Jesus strike sinks PSG as Man City win group and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021