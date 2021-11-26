Constitution binds our diverse country, says PM Modi

On the occasion of Constitution Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Indian Constitution is behind binding a diverse country. Addressing an event on the occasion of Constitution Day in the Central Hall of the Parliament, the Prime Minister said, "Our Constitution binds our diverse country. It was drafted after many hindrances and united the princely states in the country."

He further paid tribute to freedom fighters including Mahatma Gandhi for India's Independence from the British. "Constitution Day is the day to salute this House, where many of India's leaders brainstormed to give us the Constitution of India. We also pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and all those who fought during India's independence struggle," PM added.

President Ram Nath Kovind led the celebrations of Constitution Day at the Central Hall of Parliament House. The nation celebrates Constitution Day on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. The observation of Constitution Day started in 2015, based on the vision of the Prime Minister to give due recognition to the significance of this historic date. (ANI)

