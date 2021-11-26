UK hopes France will reconsider cancelling invite to migration meeting
Britain hopes France will reconsider cancelling the invitation for interior minister Priti Patel to attend a meeting scheduled this weekend to tackle the topic of illegal migrants, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday.
"No nation can tackle this alone and so I hope that the French will reconsider," he told BBC News.
