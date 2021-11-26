French Interior Minister told UK's Priti Patel she was not welcome at migrants meeting

The French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Friday that the French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin had told his UK counterpart Priti Patel she was "no longer welcome" at Sunday's meeting organized in France on illegal migrant issues.

The cancellation comes in the wake of the letter sent by Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson to French President Emmanuel Macron, in which he criticized France over the country's handling of illegal immigration and human trafficking.

"That letter was formally poor and it's content inappropriate," Attal told BFM TV, regarding Johnson's letter to Macron.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)