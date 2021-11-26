Priyanka Gandhi hails 'victory of farmers' on protest anniversary

As farmers marked one year of protest against the Centre's three farm laws, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that they have always been held in high esteem in India and their victory is proof of the fact that this will continue. "Farmers have always been hailed in India and this will continue. The victory of the farmers' struggle is proof of this. Jai Kisan," She tweeted in Hindi.

"One year of farmers' protest will be known for unshakable agitation, death of 700 farmers, arrogance of ruthless BJP government and atrocities against annadata," she added. Farmers have been protesting against the farm laws on various borders of Delhi since November 26, 2020.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the winter session of Parliament beginning later this month to repeal the farm laws. The Prime Minister also announced that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP). Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait had said that 60 tractors will head to the Parliament in the national capital on November 29 as a part of the tractor march to press for a statutory guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops among other things. (ANI)

