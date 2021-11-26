Fundamental features of Constitution being undermined: CPI(M)

Left Menu

The CPIM on Friday hit out at the government over the Constitution Day celebrations, terming them as a hypocrisy at a time when the fundamental features of the Constitution are being undermined.Opposition parties on Friday boycotted an even organised by the Lok Sabha Secretariat and the Speaker at Central Hall where the prime minister, vice president and union ministers were in attendance.Parties that did not participate in the event include the Congress, Samajwadi Party, AAP, CPI, CPIM, DMK, Akali Dal, Shiv Sena, NCP, TMC, RJD, RSP, Kerala M, IUML.Height of hypocrisy

The CPI(M) on Friday hit out at the government over the Constitution Day celebrations, terming them as a “hypocrisy” at a time when the fundamental features of the Constitution are being “undermined”.

Opposition parties on Friday boycotted an even organised by the Lok Sabha Secretariat and the Speaker at Central Hall where the prime minister, vice president and union ministers were in attendance.

Parties that did not participate in the event include the Congress, Samajwadi Party, AAP, CPI, CPI(M), DMK, Akali Dal, Shiv Sena, NCP, TMC, RJD, RSP, Kerala M, IUML.

“Height of hypocrisy! Observing Constitution Day while severely undermining it's fundamental features. Opposition boycott as a mark of protest against the violation with impunity of fundamental rights guaranteed to all. Resist & defeat these diabolic designs,” CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said.

Constitution Day is celebrated to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.PTI ASG ANB DV DV

