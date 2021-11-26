Left Menu

T'gana Guv calls for rededication to the cause of upholding values of the Constitution

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-11-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 14:55 IST
T'gana Guv calls for rededication to the cause of upholding values of the Constitution
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday called upon the people to rededicate themselves to the cause of upholding the ideals and values enshrined in the Constitution and strive to make the country strong, secure and self-reliant.

''On this auspicious occasion, let us all rededicate ourselves to the cause of upholding the ideals, rights and values enshrined in the Indian Constitution and strive to create a strong, secure, sustainable, prosperous and self-reliant India,'' she said.

She was addressing an event held at the Raj Bhavan here on the occasion of Constitution Day.

For more than seven decades, despite many challenges, the Constitution proved to be supreme in ensuring the country's ''rock solid'' democratic foundation, she said.

She thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiating the celebration of November 26 as Constitution Day since 2015.

She expressed reverence and gratitude to the father of the Indian Constitution Babasaheb Ambedkar for his glorious contribution in making the Constitution a reality and to the members of the Constituent Assembly for their immense contribution.

Emphasising that coronavirus has not yet been gotten rid of, Soundararajan, a medical doctor, stressed the importance of vaccination and COVID-appropriate behaviour to effectively deal with the virus threat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

 Russia
2
Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us from the disease

Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us f...

 United Kingdom
3
Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta’s ‘average user’ data

Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in ...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, says Djokovic; Soccer-Jesus strike sinks PSG as Man City win group and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021