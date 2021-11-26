T'gana Guv calls for rededication to the cause of upholding values of the Constitution

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday called upon the people to rededicate themselves to the cause of upholding the ideals and values enshrined in the Constitution and strive to make the country strong, secure and self-reliant.

''On this auspicious occasion, let us all rededicate ourselves to the cause of upholding the ideals, rights and values enshrined in the Indian Constitution and strive to create a strong, secure, sustainable, prosperous and self-reliant India,'' she said.

She was addressing an event held at the Raj Bhavan here on the occasion of Constitution Day.

For more than seven decades, despite many challenges, the Constitution proved to be supreme in ensuring the country's ''rock solid'' democratic foundation, she said.

She thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiating the celebration of November 26 as Constitution Day since 2015.

She expressed reverence and gratitude to the father of the Indian Constitution Babasaheb Ambedkar for his glorious contribution in making the Constitution a reality and to the members of the Constituent Assembly for their immense contribution.

Emphasising that coronavirus has not yet been gotten rid of, Soundararajan, a medical doctor, stressed the importance of vaccination and COVID-appropriate behaviour to effectively deal with the virus threat.

