Lukashenko offers to help migrants stranded at EU border with Belarus, to go home
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko told migrants stranded at the border with Poland on Friday that his country would help them return home if they wanted but would not force them to do so. "For those who want to go home, we will help you do this, But we will not force you," Lukashenko said.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 26-11-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 14:59 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko told migrants stranded at the border with Poland on Friday that his country would help them return home if they wanted but would not force them to do so.
"For those who want to go home, we will help you do this," Lukashenko said. "But we will not force you. This is your right."
The European Union has accused Belarus of flying in thousands of people from the Middle East and pushing them to cross into the bloc in retaliation for EU sanctions imposed over Lukashenko's crushing of protests against his disputed re-election last year. Belarus denies this.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Belarusian police detain Olympic freestyle skier - sport foundation
Belarusian leader's warning causes new concern in Europe about gas flows
Belarusian police detain Olympic skier for violating protest laws
Putin says any Belarusian move to cut gas flows risks hitting ties
New migrants arrive daily at makeshift refugee camp at Belarusian-Polish border