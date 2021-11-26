Lukashenko offers to help migrants stranded at EU border with Belarus, to go home

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko told migrants stranded at the border with Poland on Friday that his country would help them return home if they wanted but would not force them to do so.

"For those who want to go home, we will help you do this," Lukashenko said. "But we will not force you. This is your right."

The European Union has accused Belarus of flying in thousands of people from the Middle East and pushing them to cross into the bloc in retaliation for EU sanctions imposed over Lukashenko's crushing of protests against his disputed re-election last year. Belarus denies this.

(With inputs from agencies.)