France's Macron says Britain is not "serious" on migrant crisis
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday the letter sent Thursday by Britain's Prime Boris Johnson, in which he criticised Paris' handling of the illegal migrants situation, was not a "serious" way of handling matters.
"I'm surprised when things are not done seriously, we don't communicate between leaders via tweets or published letters, we are not whistle-blowers", he said during a joint conference with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.
