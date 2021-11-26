Left Menu

France's Macron says Britain is not "serious" on migrant crisis

26-11-2021
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday the letter sent Thursday by Britain's Prime Boris Johnson, in which he criticised Paris' handling of the illegal migrants situation, was not a "serious" way of handling matters.

"I'm surprised when things are not done seriously, we don't communicate between leaders via tweets or published letters, we are not whistle-blowers", he said during a joint conference with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

