"Currently on the verge of a state of emergency", notifies Israel PM

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 26-11-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 15:18 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met health experts on Friday to discuss how best to respond to a new variant of the coronavirus that has been detected in South Africa that he said was more contagious than the Delta strain.

"We are currently on the verge of a state of emergency," Bennett said, according to a statement from his office. "Our main principle is to act fast, strong and now."

(With inputs from agencies.)

