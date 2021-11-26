Left Menu

France lashes out at Britain's latest proposal on migrants

Attal said France is withdrawing an invite for British Home Secretary Priti Patel to join a meeting of ministers on Sunday in Calais, one of the French coastal towns where Britain-bound migrants gather before attempting to cross.

PTI | Calais | Updated: 26-11-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 15:34 IST
France lashes out at Britain's latest proposal on migrants
  • Country:
  • France

France reacted with fury Friday to Britain's latest proposals for dealing with the deadly flow of migrants between their shores. The French government said a British minister was no longer welcome at a European meeting to discuss the problem and portrayed the British Prime Minister as duplicitous.

The angry response, delivered by government spokesman Gabriel Attal, came after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked that France take back all migrants who cross illegally from its shores to Britain. Johnson proposed the deal in a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron.

Attal dismissed the idea as “clearly not what we need to solve this problem.'' He said the letter “doesn't correspond at all” with discussions that Johnson and Macron had Wednesday after 27 migrants died while attempting to cross the English Channel.

“We are sick of double-speak,” Attal. Attal said France is withdrawing an invite for British Home Secretary Priti Patel to join a meeting of ministers on Sunday in Calais, one of the French coastal towns where Britain-bound migrants gather before attempting to cross.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

 Russia
2
Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us from the disease

Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us f...

 United Kingdom
3
Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta’s ‘average user’ data

Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in ...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, says Djokovic; Soccer-Jesus strike sinks PSG as Man City win group and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021