People should strive to protect sanctity of Constitution: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday greeted countrymen on the occasion of Constitution Day and said nobody should falter in their efforts to uphold its values and principles.Paying tribute to the leaders who had framed the Constitution, she also said that people of the country should protect its sanctity.Heartiest greetings to all on Constitution Day

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-11-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 15:40 IST
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday greeted countrymen on the occasion of Constitution Day and said nobody should ''falter in their efforts to uphold its values and principles''.

Paying tribute to the leaders who had framed the Constitution, she also said that people of the country should protect its sanctity.

''Heartiest greetings to all on Constitution Day! As a nation, we must strive to protect its sanctity. We must never falter in our efforts towards upholding its values and principles. Remembering the great leaders who framed our Constitution, on this special day,'' she tweeted.

Constitution Day, also known as 'National Law Day', is celebrated on November 26 every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India.

