Maha Council polls for 2 seats in Mumbai, 1 each in Kolhapur, Dhule-Nandurbar go unopposed

Nominees of the BJP and the Shiv Sena have been elected unopposed for each of the two seats in Mumbai, Patole said.He expressed confidence that Congress nominee Ravindra Bhoyar will win the Nagpur local bodies seat.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 16:44 IST
Maha Council polls for 2 seats in Mumbai, 1 each in Kolhapur, Dhule-Nandurbar go unopposed
Candidates on four seats in the biennial elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Council from the local authorities constituencies have been elected unopposed, state Congress chief Nana Patole said on Friday.

Kolhapur and Dhule-Nandurbar local bodies seats and two seats in Mumbai have been elected unopposed, he said. Friday was the last day of withdrawal of nominations for the December 10 Legislative Council polls. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 14. The BJP had withdrawn its candidate in Kolhapur, while the Congress has facilitated unopposed election of BJP nominee in Dhule-Nandurbar constituency, Patole told reporters in Nagpur.

With the BJP withdrawing its candidate in Kolhapur, Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home Satej Patil of the Congress will be elected unopposed, while BJP's Amrish Patel will be elected unopposed in Dhule-Nandurbar constituency, he said. Nominees of the BJP and the Shiv Sena have been elected unopposed for each of the two seats in Mumbai, Patole said.

He expressed confidence that Congress nominee Ravindra Bhoyar will win the Nagpur local bodies seat. He is pitted against BJP leader and former minister Chandrashekar Bawankule.

''There was no proposal from the BJP's side for the Nagpur seat. The Congress will definitely win the seat,'' Patole said. The tenure of the sitting MLCs on these seats is ending on December 1.

Akola-Washim-Buldhana local bodies seat will see fight between the BJP and the Shiv Sena.

