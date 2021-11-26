Manipur will have best sports infrastructure in world: Nadda on BJP govt's developmental efforts

Lauding the developmental work of Chief Minister N Biren Singh government, Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Friday said Manipur will have the best sports infrastructure in the country and the world in the future. Addressing a public meeting, Nadda said, "Manipur was unstable five years ago. In the last five years, the BJP government has worked to stop the politics of criminalization and anti-national forces. We started working in Manipur in 1980, and today we have our first chief minister from the BJP. Streets that used to see blood flow have been transformed into double-lane roads. Broken bridges have been replaced by all-weather bridges. Rail lines are being laid to connect the hills with the valley and 16 National Highways are being built in Manipur."

"Manipur is moving ahead in terms of sports. National Sports University is being built here. A multiple sports complex is being built here. Manipur is going to have the best sports infrastructure in the country and the world in the future," he stated. Referring to the Inner Line Permit policy, Nadda said N Biren Singh government ensured that people from outside will not have any rights on the land of Manipur.

Nadda said commendable work has been done under the PM Krishi Sanchay Yojana in Manipur. As many as 11,110 pump sets have been installed and nearly 100 water harvesting ponds have been created. Moreover, 165 water harvesting ponds have been recreated and 11 irrigation channels have been made. He said that 2.31 lakh households have been connected to clean drinking water.

"Even after 70 years of independence, there were 2.70 lakh houses in Manipur with no toilets. The women had to face difficulties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has empowered women in Manipur by constructing 2.60 toilets," he stated. The BJP chief hailed the efforts of healthcare workers and said around 21 lakh COVID vaccine doses have been administered in Manipur including 11 lakh first and 10 lakh second doses.

"I thank the health workers who ensured that vaccines reached the faraway and topographically-difficult terrain in the state," he said. Nadda highlighted that under the Stand-Up India scheme, 5,477 entrepreneurs have been sanctioned Rs 114 crore, and 60,000 people are being employed in Manipur.

Assembly elections in Manipur are slated for early next year. (ANI)

