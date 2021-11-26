Kremlin says it has nothing to do with alleged Ukrainian coup plot
The Kremlin said on Friday it had no plans to take part in an alleged coup plot against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and that Moscow did not undertake acts of that kind.
Zelenskiy said earlier on Friday that Ukraine had uncovered a plot for an attempted coup due to take place next week.
He did not give details of the plot and did not accuse the Russian state of involvement, but spoke of an audio recording about the coup which allegedly included the voices of people from Russia.
