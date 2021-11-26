Left Menu

Union Minister Athawale demands strict action against farmer leaders continuing the protest

Slamming farmer leaders for not ending agitation despite Centre's decision to repeal three farm laws, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday demanded strict action against those who are not going back home.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 17:26 IST
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale (Photo/ANI).
Slamming farmer leaders for not ending agitation despite Centre's decision to repeal three farm laws, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday demanded strict action against those who are not going back home. Speaking to ANI, Athawale said, "Farmer leaders were saying that till the law is not repealed they will not return home. When the Union Cabinet already approved the decision to repeal the laws, Rakesh Tikait and other farmer-leaders should end the agitation and go home. If they do not go back home, then strict action should be taken against them. It is my demand."

Farmers have been protesting against the farm laws on various borders of Delhi since November 26, 2020. Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the winter session of Parliament beginning later this month to repeal the farm laws. The Prime Minister also announced that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait had said that 60 tractors will head to the Parliament in the national capital on November 29 as a part of the tractor march to press for a statutory guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops among other things. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

