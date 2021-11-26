Left Menu

Voters enrollment camp to be held at all polling stations in Delhi on November 27-28

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi will hold special camps on November 27-28 across all polling stations in the city to facilitate the enrolment of voters, as part of the special summary revision (SSR) exercise.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 17:42 IST
The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi will hold special camps on November 27-28 across all polling stations in the city to facilitate the enrolment of voters, as part of the special summary revision (SSR) exercise. To encourage people to enrolment in the electoral roll, CEO Delhi has decided to hold special camps this Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm.

Notably, such camps are already running in different areas of Delhi and now these camps are being organized on this weekend so that such people can also come who are unable to come during the weekdays due to duty. A special stall has also been established at the Delhi Pavilion of the ongoing India International Trade Fair (IITF) to assist voters, particularly the youth, as part of the special summary revision exercise. This initiative has been taken by the New Delhi District Election Office.

In a statement, Chief Electoral Officer, Dr Ranbir Singh said that, since the event attracts a large number of young people, this decision was made to assist young people who have already turned 18 or will turn 18 by January 1, 2022, but are not on the voters' list, as well as other left out voters. Dr Singh further said that visitors to this stall are encouraged to follow the official handles of @ceodelhioffice on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, as youth are the most important and dynamic sector of the population, and their influence can significantly boost electoral awareness, particularly through their widespread use of social media. (ANI)

