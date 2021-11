Maharashtra: ED raids at premises of Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar in Aurangabad

Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids are underway at multiple premises linked to Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar in Aurangabad on Friday, said sources. According to sources, The ED officials started the raids early on Friday morning at several locations in Aurangabad and nearby areas.

Further details awaited. Khotkar, a former minister in the Maharashtra government was an MLA from Jalna. (ANI)

