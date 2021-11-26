Left Menu

UP polls: SP asks EC to ensure removal of duplicate names in voters’ list

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-11-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 18:34 IST
UP polls: SP asks EC to ensure removal of duplicate names in voters’ list
  • Country:
  • India

The Samajwadi Party on Friday asked the Election Commission to ensure that duplicate names in the voters' list are weeded out to prevent bogus voting in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

In a statement, the SP claimed that a large number of irregularities have come to the fore in the voters’ list published on November 1.

''On the instructions of Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party State President Naresh Uttam Patel has written a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, New Delhi regarding the removal of duplicate names from the voter list for preventing fake voting from them,'' the party said.

The party demands that the period of voters' list revision should be extended from November 30 to December 31 so that the identification of duplicate voters can be done by SP workers at every polling booth, it said.

Despite the removal of duplicate voters by the EC, a large number of such voters still exist which is the matter of concern, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

 Russia
2
Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us from the disease

Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us f...

 United Kingdom
3
Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta’s ‘average user’ data

Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in ...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, says Djokovic; Soccer-Jesus strike sinks PSG as Man City win group and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021