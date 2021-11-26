UP polls: SP asks EC to ensure removal of duplicate names in voters’ list

The Samajwadi Party on Friday asked the Election Commission to ensure that duplicate names in the voters' list are weeded out to prevent bogus voting in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

In a statement, the SP claimed that a large number of irregularities have come to the fore in the voters’ list published on November 1.

''On the instructions of Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party State President Naresh Uttam Patel has written a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, New Delhi regarding the removal of duplicate names from the voter list for preventing fake voting from them,'' the party said.

The party demands that the period of voters' list revision should be extended from November 30 to December 31 so that the identification of duplicate voters can be done by SP workers at every polling booth, it said.

Despite the removal of duplicate voters by the EC, a large number of such voters still exist which is the matter of concern, it added.

