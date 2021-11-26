Blame game begins as J’khand figures among poorest states in Niti Aayog report

The JMM-led ruling dispensation and the opposition BJP on Friday engaged in a war of words over reasons behind the state's backwardness after Jharkhand emerged as the second-poorest state in the country at Niti Aayog's Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI).

Hitting out at the Hemant Soren government, the BJP said the dispensation did not implement the central schemes properly as it was busy with transfers and postings.

In response, the ruling JMM sought to know if the saffron camp, during its tenure, was ''asleep''.

Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh have emerged as the poorest states in India, according to MPI.

The report stated that 51.91 per cent population of Bihar is poor, followed by 42.16 per cent in Jharkhand. ''The situation is alarming. The JMM-led government in the state failed to implement the Centre's policies on food security and pension on the ground. Budgetary allocations are barely spent. Ever since this JMM-led alliance rode to power, it has been busy with transfers and postings so much so that over 200 officials were shifted during the pandemic,'' said BJP state spokesperson Kunal Sarangi.

Sarangi alleged that the government has completely ignored the interest of the masses.

Rubbishing the allegation, JMM general secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya pointed out that the BJP, despite ruling the state for the major part of the time since its formation, ''did not do much to alleviate poverty''.

''It is the present regime which is making all sorts of policies to address issues of hunger and scarcity. Amid the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, the present state government has started programmes like 'Aapke Adhikar, Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar' (Your rights, your government at your door), aimed at resolving issues related to government schemes,'' Bhattacharya said.

Admitting that many children in the state still suffer from malnutrition, he said a slew of initiatives are being taken to improve the situation, and the change will be visible in a few years.

Echoing him, state Congress spokesperson Alok Dubey claimed that the incumbent government is focused on all-round development of the state, like never before.

Terming the Niti Aayog report a ''realistic'' one, state finance minister and Congress leader Rameshwar Oraon said 15 lakh ration cards have been distributed among people, while 13 lakh residents of the state have already benefitted from the pension scheme.

A number of schemes have also been launched for the farmers, he said, adding that jobs were being provided to the poor.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the JMM-Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alliance trounced the BJP, winning 47 seats in the 81-member House.

