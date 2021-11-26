India's growth story being disrupted by forces with colonial mindset: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India's growth story is being disrupted by forces with a colonial mindset, including in the name of freedom of expression.

Addressing a Constitution Day event organised by the Supreme Court, he said a colonial mindset still exists, years after the end to colonialism, and these forces are putting obstacles in the path of growth of the developing nations.

''We are the only country that is in the process of achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement ahead of time and yet, in the name of environment, various pressures are being created on India. All this is the result of a colonial mindset,'' the prime minister said.

''But the unfortunate thing is that in our country too, due to such a mindset, obstacles are being put in the path of development, sometimes in the name of freedom of expression and sometimes with the help of something else,'' he added.

The Constitution is the greatest strength to remove the obstacles being created by a colonial mindset, Modi said.

He said both the government and the judiciary are born out of the Constitution and hence, they are twins.

The government and the judiciary have come into existence only because of the Constitution, the prime minister said, adding that the two complement each other even while being different.

He said ''Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'' is a powerful manifestation of the Constitution's spirit.

Modi said a government dedicated to the Constitution does not discriminate when it comes to development and ''we have shown that''.

