Imperative that 3 organs of State work together to ensure justice for citizens: Rijiju

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said it is imperative the three organs of the State -- Legislative, Executive and Judiciary -- work together to ensure social, economic and political justice for the citizens.

Although the Constitution is built on the principle of separation of power, it also warrants a harmonious relationship in the functioning of the three organs of the state, he said. Speaking at a Constitution Day event here organised by the Supreme Court, Rijiju hailed the judiciary for keeping the doors of justice open during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has hard-hit the justice delivery mechanism, he noted adding the courts rose to the occasion and made use of innovative Information Communication Technology to keep the doors of access to justice open for all.

The Supreme Court has emerged as a global leader with more than 1.5 lakh virtual hearings. The 25 high courts and district courts together have conducted nearly 1.5 crore virtual hearings since the beginning of the Covid period, the Union law minister noted.

He said the Constitution reflects the dreams, aspirations and values of the people of India and testifies the fact that the people are the ultimate source of all authority.

''Sovereignty lies with the people of India... The democratic process has ensured that our masses have a sense of participation in our development. By giving them a stake, we encourage each one to contribute to nation-building,'' he said.