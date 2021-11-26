AAP govt passes resolution against farm laws in special assembly session

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday congratulated farmers on the success of their movement against the Centre's farm laws, and said their victory is the victory of democracy and the AAP government supports their demands.

The Delhi Assembly also passed a resolution seeking repeal of the three farm laws, compensation to families of over 700 farmers who died during the protests and legal guarantee of minimum support price for crops.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently announced that the controversial farm laws would be repealed.

Replying to a discussion on a resolution tabled in the House to repeal the farm laws, Kejriwal said, ''The victory of farmers is the victory of democracy. We support pending demands of farmers, we are with them''.

The resolution, moved by Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai, was passed with a voice vote by the assembly.

The chief minister said the central government passed the three farm laws with ''arrogance'' due to its majority in Lok Sabha.

''The farm laws were passed with arrogance due to (Centre's) majority in Lok Sabha. I congratulate the farmers for their success. All those who meant well for the country -- men, women, youth and traders -- supported it. I specially congratulate the farmers from Punjab who led the agitation,'' he said in the House.

He further said that it was strange that when the three farm laws were passed, the BJP termed it a ''masterstroke''.

But when the three laws were withdrawn, they again called it masterstroke. I pity them, may no one be put in their place, he said.

Saluting the courage of women of Punjab, Kejriwal said they ''walked in unison braving the harsh weather and overcoming all hurdles''.

The resolution passed by the Assembly stated that the three central farm laws were against the interests of farmers and public in general, and were enacted to favour handful of business houses.

He said the farmers faced obstacles of the COVID-19 pandemic, inclement weather and dengue to achieve success.

''It was the longest non-violent movement. The ruling party (BJP) did everything to instigate them. They faced abuses, were termed as terrorists, Khalistani, agents of China and Pakistan. Water cannon was used, nails were used to stop them but they overcame it all. This movement enhanced the confidence of people in democracy that was shaken recently,'' he said in the Assembly.

In a statement released later in the day, the AAP national convenor said, “Who would have thought that there would be a day in the history of independent India where farmers would have to bear such disrespect and disregard? If all the farmers of our country are anti-nationals, then what are the people who are hurling abuses at them?” The resolution also demanded removal and arrest of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur incident.

''Union minister Ajay Mishra should be immediately sacked. I do not understand what is the Centre's compulsion not to remove him. Cases against farmers should be withdrawn, the AAP national convenor demanded.

He said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government did not allow turning stadium into jails despite immense pressure from the Centre.

“The Centre was very angry at us. But we thought — they anyways pester us all around the year, we can bear with some more of their tactics but we must stand for what is right. At every juncture, we did whatever we could to help the farmers on the borders,” Kejriwal said in the statement.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also participated in the discussion, said the BJP and Modi had declared the farmers movement an agitation sponsored by forces from outside the county.

The PM and other (BJP) leaders did not speak a single word for the farmers who died in the agitation. The Centre has spent Rs 100 crore to defame the farmers protest, he alleged in the House.

Sisodia said it will be remembered how the prime minister did not listen to the farmers for a year before announcing the repeal of the farm laws.

Despite atrocities and allegations faced by them, they (farmers) carried out their protest. This movement has united farmers across the country. I salute the farmers' power (Kisan Shakti), he noted.

The resolution passed by the assembly stated, ''This House condemns the political parties which conspired to wrongfully defame farmers, who stood for their rights and non-violently protested against the Central Government, as terrorists and anti nationals.

''This august House demands honourable compensation to the next kin of all those farmers who lost their lives fighting for their rights,'' it stated.

Thousands of farmers, primarily from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at the borders of Delhi - Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri - for last one year demanding repeal of the three contentious farms laws and legal guarantee on MSP for their crops.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the House, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the resolution was not needed as the Centre has already announced to repeal the farm laws.

He said it would have been better if opening of liquor shops, reducing tax on petrol and diesel, and distress of local farmers were discussed in the House.

BJP MLA Vijender Gupta claimed that not even a single bullet was fired by police or para military in the farmers agitation, adding that the AAP was leveling baseless allegations.

Responding to this, Rai said not only shots were fired but farmers were also mowed down by vehicles, in reference to the October 3 Lakhimpur incident. PTI AKM VIT SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)