Left Menu

A conspiracy: Kharge on 12 Meghalaya Congress MLAs joining TMC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 21:14 IST
A conspiracy: Kharge on 12 Meghalaya Congress MLAs joining TMC
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said 12 of the party's 17 MLAs in Meghalaya joining the TMC was a conspiracy and that the party's top leadership was looking into it.

The Congress had termed it a ''big jolt'' after the MLAs merged with the TMC, but asserted that it would stage a comeback in 2023 when the next assembly election is due in the northeastern state.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly and former chief minister Mukul Sangma, former Assembly speaker Charles Pyngrope and 10 other legislators on Thursday announced the decision to shift their allegiance to the TMC led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

''This is like a conspiracy.... Our senior leaders including Rahul Gandhi are looking into it,'' Kharge told reporters here.

He said they would take a decision on the issue soon.

The party went into a huddle after the exodus of its MLAs in Meghalaya amid problems within its local unit.

AICC in-charge Manish Chatrath also rushed to Shillong to assess the situation.

Sangma, who was the chief minister of the relatively calm northeastern state between 2010 and 2018, asserted the decision to shift allegiance to the TMC had its roots in the Congress's failure to fight the BJP which was growing stronger.

But many say his action was prompted by his disaffection over the Congress leadership appointing Vincent H Pala as state party chief without consulting him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

 Russia
2
Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us from the disease

Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us f...

 United Kingdom
3
IIT Varanasi researchers develop India's first device for on-site production of ultra-pure Hydrogen

IIT Varanasi researchers develop India's first device for on-site production...

 India
4
Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta’s ‘average user’ data

Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021