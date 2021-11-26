Publicise HP govt’s achievements to ensure BJP retains power in 2022: CM to party workers

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday urged BJP workers to publicise the four-year achievements of the state government to ensure BJP's victory in the 2022 Assembly elections.

Addressing the concluding session of the BJP Working Committee meeting here, Thakur said better coordination between the state government and organisation must be ensured. Efforts must be made to educate people regarding the achievements of the state government due to which Himachal Pradesh has emerged as a role model for other states, Thakur said.

The chief minister asked party workers to work with “renewed vigor and commitment” to ensure that the BJP retains power in the state.

