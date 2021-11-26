Left Menu

UK stands shoulder to shoulder with Poland -PM's office

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-11-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 21:39 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki that Britain stands "shoulder to shoulder" with Poland in the face of threats against their border, Johnson's office said following a meeting between the pair.

Poland is on the front line of a migrant crisis the European Union says is engineered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

"The leaders also discussed deepening our defence partnership and working closely together through NATO to ensure regional stability," Johnson's spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

