UK stands shoulder to shoulder with Poland -PM's office
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki that Britain stands "shoulder to shoulder" with Poland in the face of threats against their border, Johnson's office said following a meeting between the pair.
Poland is on the front line of a migrant crisis the European Union says is engineered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
"The leaders also discussed deepening our defence partnership and working closely together through NATO to ensure regional stability," Johnson's spokesperson said.
