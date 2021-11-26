Left Menu

CM promises to build lawyers' chambers in all UP courts

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced his governments plan to build lawyers chambers in all courts of the state besides providing various facilities for visiting litigants.Adityanath made the announcement while digitally participating in the Constitution Day programme at the Central Hall of Parliament in New Delhi.In his address to the programme from the Lok Bhawan here, the chief minister pointed out how the year was special for all because of it being the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence and centenary celebrations of the Chauri Chaura incident.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-11-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 21:43 IST
CM promises to build lawyers' chambers in all UP courts
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced his government’s plan to build lawyers’ chambers in all courts of the state besides providing various facilities for visiting litigants.

Adityanath made the announcement while digitally participating in the Constitution Day programme at the Central Hall of Parliament in New Delhi.

In his address to the programme from the Lok Bhawan here, the chief minister pointed out how the year was special for all because of it being the ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ of Independence and centenary celebrations of the Chauri Chaura incident. Adityanath said his government always worked to protect the lawyers’ interests and that is why he increased their welfare fund in the state from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

On the occasion, a group reading of the Preamble of the Constitution too was held.

''The Constitution has given equal rights to all of us. That is why we should keep the text of the Constitution in our homes in the same way we keep religious books, so that respect for the Constitution is inculcated in every Indian,'' the chief minister said.

He said the UP Vidhan Sabha also held a special session on the values ​​of the Constitution.

''Looking at the original copy of the Constitution of India reveals how far-sighted its had been. It will not be wrong if the Constitution is called the soul of India,'' he said. He said at the time of Independence, some people acted like stooges of the British and had least interest in keeping India united.

''At the same time, a large section was working to keep the country as 'one India',” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

 Russia
2
Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us from the disease

Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us f...

 United Kingdom
3
IIT Varanasi researchers develop India's first device for on-site production of ultra-pure Hydrogen

IIT Varanasi researchers develop India's first device for on-site production...

 India
4
Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta’s ‘average user’ data

Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021