PM Modi raises concern of air pollution to Haryana CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised concern about air pollution to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 22:00 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar with . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised concern about air pollution to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday. Haryana Chief Minister, who called on Prime Minister Modi, told media that in the meeting, both leaders discussed the Antyodaya Gramodaya Mela, Auto Appeal System (AAS), DRISHYA-drone technology, and Large Scale Mapping.

"We also discussed farmers' protests. He opined that farmers should now go back homes. Further, I informed him about the cleanliness rankings of our cities. The Prime Minister showed concerns on air pollution. He also emphasized cleanliness in the rural sector and 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme," Khattar told reporters after the meeting. Meanwhile, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital on Friday morning slipped to 368 in the 'very poor' category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

The PM 10 was recorded at 376 in the 'very poor' category and PM 2.5 was recorded at 224 in the 'very poor' category at 7:50 am. Gurugram and Noida recorded AQI of 350 and 463 respectively in the "very poor" and "severe" categories. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

