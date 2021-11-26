Former Lok Sabha secretary general delves into history of Constitution at Congress event

Former Lok Sabha secretary general and constitutional expert P D T Achary on Friday said the issue of having a constituent assembly was discussed in the Congress party as early as 1935.

He delved into the history of the Constitution while delivering a lecture on 'Making of the Constitution of India', organised by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) here.

Achary said that in 1938 Jawaharlal Nehru made a demand for a Constituent Assembly which should be entirely made up of Indians.

In 1939, the party made a formal demand for it to the British government.

The World War II broke out and the British government did nothing on the demand. After the war was over, the British government sent a Cabinet Mission to India. The mission made some proposals. Their proposals were very strange and dangerous, Achary noted and said it contained the seeds of Partition.

He also noted that January 26, 1950 was chosen to bring the Constitution into force as it was on this day in 1929 that the Congress raised for the first time the demand for complete independence.

The Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949.

Senior Congress leaders A K Antony and Mallikarjun Kharge were among those who attended the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)