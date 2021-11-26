Left Menu

Indian democracy needs no certificate from external agencies, asserts Vice President Naidu

On the occasion of Constitution Day, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday asserted that the functioning of democracy in the country conforms to the Constitutional principles of ensuring equal rights and justice for all citizens and it needs no validation from any external agencies.

On the occasion of Constitution Day, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday asserted that the functioning of democracy in the country conforms to the Constitutional principles of ensuring equal rights and justice for all citizens and it needs no validation from any external agencies. While releasing the English and Hindi versions of books titled "Democracy, Politics and Governance" authored by Dr A. Surya Prakash, Vice Chairman of Executive Council of Nehru Memorial Museum and Library, Naidu complimented him for coming out with effective evidence-based counter narratives in the backdrop of recent adverse reports on it's functioning by some western and American agencies.

Naidu further stressed that to be an Indian national is all about adhering to the spirit and philosophy of the Constitution which is aimed at promoting fraternity among all citizens as equals and said "every national is required to rise above the divisions of caste, creed, colour, region and religion''. He also stressed the need for extensive research by journalists and keeping the news and views separate, and suggested that journalists and commentators should be imbued with "passion, purpose, perspective and perseverance". (ANI)

