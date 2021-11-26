Left Menu

MP minister apologies after his 'upper caste women...' remark stokes row

State Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bisahulal Singh on Friday apologised for his 'Thakur women' statement made while at an event stating that his remarks were misconstrued and that it was not his intention to hurt the sentiments of any particular community.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 26-11-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 22:48 IST
MP minister apologies after his 'upper caste women...' remark stokes row
MP Food Supplies Minister Bisahulal Singh (Photo:Twitter/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

State Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bisahulal Singh on Friday apologised for his 'Thakur women' statement made while at an event stating that his remarks were misconstrued and that it was not his intention to hurt the sentiments of any particular community. The minister on Wednesday at an event said that upper caste and influential people restrict their womenfolk to the household, so if we want social equality, then these women should be pulled out of their homes.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "I apologize if anyone's sentiments got hurt, but I didn't say it to degrade any community. My motive was to say that women of all backgrounds should do social service with equality. People twisted my words." "I didn't talk about Thakur women or women of MP. I pointed to the people from our board and Brahmins from the district. I don't think I said anything wrong. If people are still hurt, I apologize," Singh said.

"The family members of our party's officers were absent, that is why I said that all of them should be brought out and come forward to work for the society and the party," he said. Earlier too the minister had made controversial remarks about the wife of Congress candidate Vishwanath Singh Anjum, on which the Election Commission sought an answer from the BJP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

 India
2
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
3
SBI Disaster Report: Since 2001, the natural disaster losses reel at Rs 13 lakh cr or 6% of GDP

SBI Disaster Report: Since 2001, the natural disaster losses reel at Rs 13 l...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021