PM Modi invited to US' 'Summit for Democracy', likely to participate, say sources

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 22:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to the 'Summit for Democracy' convened by US President Joe Biden next month and he is likely to participate in the virtual meet, sources said on Friday.

On December 9 and 10, President Biden will host the first of two Summits for Democracy, which will bring together leaders from government, civil society, and the private sector to set forth an affirmative agenda for democratic renewal and to tackle the greatest threats faced by democracies today through collective action, according to the US Department of State.

Sources said India has been invited to the 'Summit for Democracy' and Prime Minister Modi is likely to participate in the virtual meet. For the United States, the summit will offer an opportunity to listen, learn, and engage with a diverse range of actors whose support and commitment is critical for global democratic renewal, the US Department of State said.

