Karnataka MLC polls: Cong candidate Yusuf Sharif declares assets over Rs 1,744 cr

Karnataka Congress leader Yusuf Sharif, who is contesting elections to Karnataka Legislative Council from Bangalore Urban and recently declared assets worth over Rs 1,744 crore belonging to his family on Friday said that he aims to educate 3 lakh students from six constituencies.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 26-11-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 23:02 IST
Karnataka Congress leader Yusuf Sharif (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Congress leader Yusuf Sharif, who is contesting elections to Karnataka Legislative Council from Bangalore Urban and recently declared assets worth over Rs 1,744 crore belonging to his family on Friday said that he aims to educate 3 lakh students from six constituencies. Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Sharif said, "I have declared moveable and immovable assets worth Rs 97.98 crore and 1643.59 crore respectively and liabilities of Rs 67.24 crore in an affidavit submitted to Election Commission of India."

"All my businesses are legal. I purchase and sell every asset legally. I have given a declaration for all my money and paid tax for everything. I don't even have a private business. I buy and sell lump sum property," Sharif said. The Congress leader further said that he aims to educate three lakh students from our six constituencies in the state.

"I have struggled a lot and now when I have enough money, I want to do something for my friends, constituency, village and Bengaluru. I want to educate three lakh students from our six constituencies," he said. Karnataka Legislative Council election will be held on December 10 and the results will be declared on December 14. (ANI)

