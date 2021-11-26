Left Menu

AAP takes out candle march against BJP-ruled MCDs over non-payment of salaries to docs

Leader of Opposition in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation House Vikas Goel said the mayor left the office early they could not submit a memorandum to him.

AAP takes out candle march against BJP-ruled MCDs over non-payment of salaries to docs
The Aam Aadmi Party members on Friday took out a candle march against the BJP-ruled municipal corporations over non-payment of salaries to doctors and paramedical staff.

Senior doctors of North Delhi Municipal Corporation-run hospitals and other facilities are set to go on an ''indefinite strike'' from Monday over the issue of non-payment of salaries and arrears.

The Aam Aadmi Party barricaded the Civic Centre and took out a candle march.

The AAP's MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said the BJP-ruled municipal corporation has not paid salaries to doctors and paramedical staff for the past several months.

''Due to this, everyone has gone on strike and the public has been deprived of health services, he added. Leader of Opposition in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation House Vikas Goel said the mayor left the office early they could not submit a memorandum to him. ''Now, the memorandum will be submitted tomorrow. But he cannot get away like this. Our struggle will continue,'' he said.

Leader of Opposition in the South Delhi Municipal Corporation House Prem Chauhan claimed that ''due to the BJP's negligence, dengue cases rose rapidly in Delhi and now they are not paying salaries to the doctors treating those patients.'' PTI SLB NSD NSD NSD

