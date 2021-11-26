Left Menu

Maha: DIG Lande who probed Antilia bomb scare case returns to Bihar police

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 23:43 IST
Deputy Inspector General of Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad Shivdeep Lande would be returning to Bihar, his home cadre, with the completion of his deputation here, an official said. Friday was Lande's last working day in Maharashtra as DIG ATS and he will join Bihar Police from December 1, the official added.

A team led by Lande, a 2006-batch IPS officer, had initially investigated the case of SUV with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house `Antilia' here, and subsequent suspicious death of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

The ATS had claimed to have cracked the Hiran death case, but later the matter was taken over by the NIA. PTI DC KRK KRK

