Manipur saw development for the first time under BJP govt: Nadda

Manipur has witnessed holistic development for the first time under the BJP-led government headed by N Biren Singh, the saffron party's national president JP Nadda claimed on Friday. He asserted that the NDA government is ensuring the last mile delivery of various government schemes in Manipur while the previous ones believed in blockades.

''For the first time, Manipur is witnessing holistic development under the NDA government.... The people of the state are receiving benefits from various central and state government schemes,'' Nadda said at a public meeting here.

In the last five years, criminalisation of politics has been stopped by the government, he claimed.

''Roads that used to see flow of blood have been transformed into double-lane roads. Broken bridges have been replaced by all-weather bridges. Rail lines are being laid to connect the hills with the valley,'' the BJP leader said.

He expressed hope that the people of Manipur will once again place their trust in the inclusive administration of the NDA in the state assembly election due next year.

''We started working in Manipur in 1980, and today we have our first CM from the BJP,'' he said.

The BJP came to power for the first time in the North-eastern state in 2017.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given mazboot sarkar (strong government) while there was Majboor Sarkaar (helpless government) during the UPA regime,'' Nadda said.

The BJP president said under the PM Krishi Sinchayee Yojana in Manipur, 11,110 pump sets have been installed, about 100 water harvesting ponds have been created, he said. Nadda thanked the health workers saying they ensured that Covid-19 vaccines reached faraway and topographically difficult terrain in the state.

''Under the Stand-Up India scheme, 5,477 entrepreneurs have been sanctioned Rs 114 crore, and 60,000 people are being employed in Manipur,'' he said.

He slammed the Congress leaders for allegedly boycotting the Constitution Day programme, and claimed that it reflects they never respected anyone but the Nehru-Gandhi family.

Nadda underlined the contributions of Bhim Rao Ambedkar, Rajendra Prasad and Sadar Ballabhbhai Patel to the Constitution.

