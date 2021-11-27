Left Menu

Gudha boasts of his 'game' of becoming Cong minister after winning on BSP ticket

Earlier this week, Gudha had stoked another controversy by allegedly saying that the roads of his village should be made as smooth as cheeks of Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif and not Hema Malini who has now grown old.Following his remarks, Chief Minister Gehlot had said no one should talk in an undignified manner.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-11-2021 00:18 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 00:18 IST
Gudha boasts of his 'game' of becoming Cong minister after winning on BSP ticket
  • Country:
  • India

Newly inducted Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha was on Friday purportedly heard boasting of how he became a minister in the Congress government after winning the election on a BSP ticket and how he will quit the party at right time.

In a viral video, Gudha was also heard asking if there was anything wrong with his “game”.

Gudha is one of the six BSP MLAs who had joined the Congress after quitting his erstwhile Bahujan Samaj Pary, headed by Mayawati, and was made a minister in the recent Cabinet reshuffle of the Ashok Gehlot government.

He has been given the portfolio for the minister of state for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development.

''I won elections from the BSP but became a minister in the Congress government. I will leave Congress when it will time for it to fold its carpet, asking them to take care of their party,” Gudha is heard saying in Hindi his purported video.

“First I got the ticket from the Behanji and won as a BSP MLA. And then became a minister in the Congress government. Is there something wrong with my game?” he is heard asking his audience, apparently in his assembly constituency Udaipurwati in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan.

The BSP MLA-turned-Congress minister could not be contacted for his comment. Earlier this week, Gudha had stoked another controversy by allegedly saying that the roads of his village should be made as smooth as cheeks of Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif and not Hema Malini who has now grown old.

Following his remarks, Chief Minister Gehlot had said no one should talk in an undignified manner. Censuring Gudha's remarks, Gehlot had promised to check what Gudha had said and in what context. It was RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav who had first said in 2005 that the roads of Bihar would now be built as smooth as the cheeks of Hema Malini.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

 India
2
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global
4
SBI Disaster Report: Since 2001, the natural disaster losses reel at Rs 13 lakh cr or 6% of GDP

SBI Disaster Report: Since 2001, the natural disaster losses reel at Rs 13 l...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021