FIR lodged on death threat to AAP’s Sanjay Singh: Police

AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Friday lodged a complaint with the Lucknow police that he has received a threat to his life from an unknown person calling him from a particular number.

On Singh’s complaint, an FIR has been registered at the Gomti Nagar police station in Lucknow, Police Commissioner D K Thakur told PTI.

''I got death threats again. Maybe some people want to kill me. No problem but I want to tell those cowardly goons that I will not stop raising my voice against crime and corruption,” the senior Aam Aadmi Party leader said in a tweet.

“Lucknow Police should take note of this number from which the call was made and which was diverted to my associate Ajit,'' Singh added.

Singh also shared the number with the police from which he received the threat. Police Commissioner Thakur said the police have begun a probe into Singh’s complaint.

