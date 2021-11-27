U.S. President Biden says not considering new vaccine mandates
Reuters | Updated: 27-11-2021 02:01 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 02:01 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday his administration was not considering new vaccine mandates following the discovery of a new COVID-19 variant in South Africa, which led to travel bans from that country and seven other nations.
"We don't know a lot about the variant except that is of great concern," Biden told reporters. "I decided that we are going to be cautious." (Reporting Nandita Bose; Writing by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Mark Porter)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- South Africa
- U.S.
- Biden
- Lucia Mutikani
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hanuma Vihari added to India 'A' squad for South Africa tour
South Africa, Vietnam, UAE to participate in BTS-2021 for the first time
Xi Jinping, Joe Biden to exchange views on bilateral, international issues during virtual meet
Rugby-South Africa forwards lay platform for 30-15 win over Scotland
Rugby-South Africa forwards lay platform for 30-15 win over Scotland