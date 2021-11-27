Left Menu

U.S. President Biden says not considering new vaccine mandates

Reuters | Updated: 27-11-2021 02:01 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 02:01 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday his administration was not considering new vaccine mandates following the discovery of a new COVID-19 variant in South Africa, which led to travel bans from that country and seven other nations.

"We don't know a lot about the variant except that is of great concern," Biden told reporters. "I decided that we are going to be cautious." (Reporting Nandita Bose; Writing by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Mark Porter)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

